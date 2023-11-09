Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 49.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RPD opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.