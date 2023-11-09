Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 25,656 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Laureate Education by 45.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 16.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Laureate Education by 3,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $25,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

