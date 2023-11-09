Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 141 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.89. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $159.87 and a one year high of $278.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.