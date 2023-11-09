Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 6,677 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXK opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

