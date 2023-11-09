Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,163 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

