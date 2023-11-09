Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 46,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,057.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $103.04 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

