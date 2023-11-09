Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 196,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCO. Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.