Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Citigroup upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

