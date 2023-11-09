Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $251,000 Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter worth $27,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP lifted its position in Herbalife by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLF stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

