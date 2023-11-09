Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $284,000 Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 2,375.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 964,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 277,113 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $498.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.45.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

