Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,071,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SpartanNash

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.