Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $298,000 Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

