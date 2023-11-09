Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teekay were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Teekay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 539,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

