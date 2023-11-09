Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

NYSE PDS opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

