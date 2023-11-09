Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $316,000 Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTS opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

