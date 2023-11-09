Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $192.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

