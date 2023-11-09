Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after buying an additional 638,077 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,856,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 977,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 623,079 shares of company stock worth $9,411,535. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

