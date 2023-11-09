Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $35,068,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 684,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 134,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

