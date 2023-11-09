Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $707,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $2,118,582. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

