Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $269,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,326,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,446. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRNX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.