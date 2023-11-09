Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $311,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $519,131 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

