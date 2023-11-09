Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $329,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 11.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 115,179 shares during the last quarter.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.01.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

