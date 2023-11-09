Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 53.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

