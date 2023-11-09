Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

