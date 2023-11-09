Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $254,000 Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 179,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

CEIX stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock worth $1,713,079. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

