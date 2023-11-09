Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $290,000 Investment in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,648,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,543,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $68,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,339,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,893,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Report on PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.