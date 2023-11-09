Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. B. Riley upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HEES opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

