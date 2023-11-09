Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kemper by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kemper by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Kemper by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
