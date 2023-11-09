Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $113,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 69.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

