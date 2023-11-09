Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,506 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Trading Down 0.6 %

Livent stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Livent

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.