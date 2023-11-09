Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 428 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

CWST opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock worth $1,030,163 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

