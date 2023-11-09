Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 958 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Docebo were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 115,382 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Docebo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Docebo Stock Down 1.9 %

DCBO stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.58. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.