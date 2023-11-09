Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $680.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.