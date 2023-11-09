Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,627,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

