Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infinera were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $746.57 million, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

