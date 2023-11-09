Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.69 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.