Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,919 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of ASO opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

