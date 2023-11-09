Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 161 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Innospec were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innospec by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Innospec by 24.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 22.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

