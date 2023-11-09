Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,701 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

FHI stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

