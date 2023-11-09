Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 474 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.