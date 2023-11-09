Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 521 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

