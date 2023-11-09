Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 533 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity



Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

