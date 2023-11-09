Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 60,466 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,466 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DISH Network by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.