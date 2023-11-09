Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,706 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,773,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

