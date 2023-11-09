Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $276,000 Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

