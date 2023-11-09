Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NerdWallet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $11.40 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $867.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,138.86 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

