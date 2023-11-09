Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,903 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Sprott by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Sprott by 23.7% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter valued at $5,693,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sprott by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 312,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SII opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

