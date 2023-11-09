Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PCH opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

