MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,393.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,393.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

