Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 77,365 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77,365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.